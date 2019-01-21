CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced a TV presenter to a year in prison for interviewing a gay sex worker on his show.
Mohammed el-Gheiti was found guilty of encouraging immorality over an August 2018 segment in which the guest described his profession. El-Gheiti, who can appeal the ruling, was fined around $170 and is free pending a final verdict. The charges stem from a complaint filed by a private lawyer.
Egypt has waged a crackdown on perceived homosexuality in recent years, imprisoning people on vague charges of "debauchery." Homosexuality is not a crime in Egypt, but is widely seen as taboo in the conservative, Muslim-majority country. Prostitution is illegal.
In September 2017, authorities arrested dozens of people after several waved an LGBT rainbow flag at a Cairo concert.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.