CAIRO — Egypt's Foreign Ministry says Italian authorities have released a former minister wanted in Egypt after detaining him briefly.

The ministry's Thursday statement says Mohammed Mahsoob's release took place after the Italians determined Mashsoob has held Italian citizenship since 2016.

The Egyptian ministry said it will monitor Mahsoob's case.

On Wednesday, Mahsoob released an online video saying he was held at Comiso police station in southern Italy based on "fabricated charges" at Egypt's request.

Mahsoub briefly served as minister of state for parliamentary affairs in 2012 as a member of the Islamist al-Wasat party under former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, who hailed from the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Egypt launched a severe crackdown on Islamists after Morsi's 2013 military ouster following mass protests against his divisive one-year rule.