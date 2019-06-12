CAIRO — Egypt says a car crash has left 14 people dead and 10 others injured in the capital, Cairo.
The county's ambulance authority said in a statement the accident took place Wednesday when two microbuses crashed on a highway in the southern suburb of Helwan.
The statement says the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.
Road accidents are common in Egypt, often the result of badly maintained roads and the poor enforcement of traffic laws.
The country's official statistics agency says more than 8,000 road accidents took place in 2018, that left over 3,000 dead, and around 12,000 wounded.
