CAIRO — Egypt's Health Ministry says a car crash has left nine people dead and eight others wounded on a desert road connecting the capital Cairo and the city of Ismailia.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said the accident took place Saturday when a taxi cab crashed into a microbus, leading the cab to burst into flames. He said the injuries include first-degree burns and suspected concussions.

Road accidents are common in Egypt, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The World Health Organization says such accidents kill around 12,000 people in Egypt annually.

Egypt generally has a poor transportation safety record. On Wednesday, a passenger train collided with a cargo train north of Cairo, killing at least 12 people, including a child.