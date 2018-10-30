CAIRO — Egypt has released an economist and his publisher more than a week after their arrest over a book that challenged President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's economic policies.
Abdel-Khaleq Farouq said Tuesday that a court ordered him and the publisher, Ibrahim el-Khateib, to be released pending an investigation into accusations of publishing "fake news."
The two were detained on Oct. 21.
The book contends that el-Sissi lacks a vision for remedying Egypt's economic woes, which Farouq blames on the military's monopoly of power since 1952.
Egypt has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent since 2013, when el-Sissi led the military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president.
