CAIRO — Egyptian opposition parties have formed a coalition against proposed changes to the constitution that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office well beyond the end of his current term in 2022.
Egypt's parliament has given its preliminary approval to the changes, but they would also need to be put to a national referendum.
Abdel-Aziz el-Husseini, a senior leader in the Karama, or dignity, party, said Wednesday that 11 parties had met the previous day and declared their opposition. He says the group has established a "union for the defense of the constitution" that includes secular and left-leaning parties and lawmakers.
