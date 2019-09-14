EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian security officials say at least three forces and three militants have been killed in a militant attack on a checkpoint in restive northern Sinai province.

They say the militants opened fire Saturday on the Mahajr checkpoint in the coastal city of El-Arish. They say the attack also wounded two security forces.

The officials say the forces have chased the militants and killed three of them. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the media.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Egypt has for years been battling a long-running insurgency in North Sinai that is now led by an Islamic State group affiliate. The fighting intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president.