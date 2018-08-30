CAIRO — Egypt's Tourism Ministry says the bodies of two British tourists who died under mysterious circumstances in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada are expected to be repatriated next week.

Thursday's statement says autopsies of John and Susan Cooper's bodies are being conducted and the findings will be communicated to their family once a forensic analysis is complete.

It says a team led by Egypt's top prosecutor is examining "in forensic detail all hygiene aspects" of the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel where the couple was staying. The team determined Saturday there were no toxic or harmful gas emissions in their room.

The Cooper couple's deaths last week prompted tour operator Thomas Cook to evacuate its 301 customers from the hotel as a "precautionary measure." Egyptian authorities dismissed any criminal motive.