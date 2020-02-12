– Somewhere in Egypt on Tuesday, the country reached a major milestone: Its 100 millionth citizen was born.

The birth of that citizen — identified as a girl named Yasmine Rabi’e — was noted in Cairo by a giant counter outside the country’s national statistics agency that has been ticking upward for years.

Hitting 100,000,000 was an uneasy moment in a country gripped by worries about the effects of the demographic explosion on deepening poverty, rising unemployment and a growing scarcity of basic resources like land and water.

Egypt’s Cabinet said last week that it was on “high alert” to fight population growth, which President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has described as a threat to national security on par with terrorism. If unchecked, the population could reach 128 million by 2030.

El-Sissi tried to push back the tide with a public health campaign called “Two Is Enough” to persuade parents to have fewer children. Like many such efforts, it failed.

Fertility rates have risen since 2008, to 3.5 children per woman, according to the United Nations, and the population is growing 1.8% annually — a rate that, in Egypt’s crowded cities and towns, adds 1 million citizens every six months.

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, girls play on a rooftop in Boulaq El Dakrour district of Giza, Egypt. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, the official statistics agency announced Egypt’s fast-growing population hit 100 million people, presenting a pressing problem for an already overburdened country with limited resources. The figure is an increase of 7 million since the publication of the latest census results in 2017. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

“The kids are coming thick and fast,” said David Sims, a lecturer at the American University in Cairo and author of “Understanding Cairo: The Logic of a City Out of Control.” “What the hell are they going to do?”

Egypt’s population crisis is amplified by its unforgiving geography: 95% of the population lives on about 4% of the land, a green belt roughly half the size of Ireland that follows the Nile as it snakes through the desert then fans out into the lush Nile Delta.

Fertility rates are highest in rural areas, where a large family is considered a blessing. But their effect is felt most keenly in greater Cairo, where a sprawling megalopolis of about 20 million inhabitants is spilling into the surrounding desert and farmland.

Seen from roof height, the city looms as a vista of flat concrete roofs dotted with millions of satellite dishes. Even at the pyramids of Giza, houses, hotels and golf courses push in from three sides, leaving tourists with just one direction for photos with a sand-filled backdrop.

Suzanne Mubarak, wife of former President Hosni Mubarak, spearheaded a push during her husband’s rule to reduce fertility rates. It was partly successful: During the 1990s and 2000s, rates fell to 3.0 from 5.2, according to government figures. But the rate rose again around the time of the Arab Spring in 2011, for reasons that are not entirely clear, but probably stem from economic disruption, government turmoil and a drop in birth control funding from Western governments.

Under el-Sissi, the government has dispatched thousands of family planning advocates into rural areas and offered cheap contraceptives. The nation’s leading Islamic authority, Al Azhar, has endorsed the government plans and stressed that family planning is not forbidden by God.

But critics say the government mostly talks a good game and that its actions have not matched its slogans.

“We hear every day that the demographic explosion is a threat to the country,” said Dr. Amr Nadim, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Ain Ain Shams University. “But I don’t feel the government is working all that hard on it.”