CAIRO — Authorities say a man from a Gulf Arab country who was travelling from Egypt to Saudi Arabia has been detained at the Cairo airport, allegedly attempting to take banned pills into the kingdom.
A statement from the airport authorities on Thursday says security officials found dozens of illegal pills in his luggage. Egypt prohibits the import and export of narcotic drugs.
The passenger, who was not identified, provided a prescription and proof of medical need. He is being examined by a doctor to verify his condition.
Last week, a French passenger was arrested at the Cairo airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle over a thousand pills of outlawed painkillers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran must explain undeclared site
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency says Iran has not provided additional details about the discovery of uranium particles of man-made origin at a location that had not been declared.
World
UK's Labour promises radical change if it wins election
Britain's main opposition Labour Party was launching its detailed platform for Britain's Dec. 12 election on Thursday as it tried to close an opinion-poll gap with the governing Conservatives.
World
Key European group mulls status of Hungary's ruling party
The new president of the European People's Party says the status of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's populist party within the influential group will be decided early next year.
World
Egypt detains man going to Saudi Arabia with banned pills
Authorities say a man from a Gulf Arab country who was travelling from Egypt to Saudi Arabia has been detained at the Cairo airport, allegedly attempting to take banned pills into the kingdom.
World
Hong Kong campus drama persists as city gears for elections
A small but determined group of protesters remained holed up Thursday inside a Hong Kong university campus as the city's largest pro-Beijing political party urged voters to "kick out the black force" in upcoming elections seen as a key gauge of public support for anti-government protests.