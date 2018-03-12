CAIRO — Egypt has arrested eight people after soccer fans tore out seats and chanted against the government during a game earlier this month.

The demonstration, which was dispersed by police, happened during a March 6 match in which Egypt's Al-Ahly beat Gabon's CF Mounana 4-0 in Cairo's international stadium. There were no reports of serious injuries in what authorities said was a "riot."

Prosecutors said Monday that the eight are accused of being hard-core soccer fans known as Ultras, and face charges of joining an unlawful group, damaging public property and terrorizing the public.

Egypt's Ultras frequently clash with police, and many took part in the 2011 uprising that forced out President Hosni Mubarak.

In 2012, 74 people, mostly Al-Ahly fans, were killed in the deadliest riot in Egyptian soccer history.