CAIRO — An Egyptian appeals court has upheld a three-month suspended prison sentence for a prominent rights lawyer convicted of offending public morals.

Khaled Ali will appeal Wednesday's verdict by the Misdemeanor Court of Appeals in Giza, and has not served prison time for it.

Chief judge Emad el-Dramli said the sentence has been suspended for three years. Ali did not attend the trial, which came amid tight security.

Ali was tried and convicted in September last year on public obscenity charges for sticking up a middle finger outside a Cairo courthouse months earlier, a charge he denies. A court had ruled against the government's agreement to cede control of two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. The president has since ratified the transfer of the islands.