CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced 36 people convicted of joining the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood organization to five years in prison.
The Alexandria criminal court on Tuesday also sentenced the defendants to five years of probation. They were arrested in Alexandria in 2017.
The sentences can be appealed.
The Brotherhood won a series of free elections following Egypt's 2011 uprising but was branded a terrorist group after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. Since then, courts have held mass trials and sentenced hundreds of people to death.
Rights groups have repeatedly criticized such mass sentencings in Egypt and called on authorities to ensure fair trials.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Minister says risks for Notre Dame still exist
The Latest on the fire that swept through Paris' Notre Dame cathedral (all times local):
World
UN says fighting over Libya's capital has displaced 18,000
Recent clashes between rival Libyan militias for control of the capital Tripoli have displaced more than 18,000 people, the U.N. said, and prompted the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to warn Tuesday that she could investigate and possibly prosecute new offenses.
World
First shipment of Red Cross aid arrives in Venezuela
The first shipment of humanitarian aid from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has arrived in Venezuela.
World
New Samsung handset: Innovation hinges on folding screen
When Samsung said this year it would launch a smartphone with a folding screen, the big question was whether the innovation was something people actually wanted or needed.
World
Egypt lawmakers hold last debate before vote on constitution
Egypt's parliament held its last debate Tuesday on proposed amendments to the constitution that could see President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi remain in power until 2030.