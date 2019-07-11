CAIRO — Egypt has arrested the administrator of a Facebook page that supports former President Hosni Mubarak, who was forced from power by a pro-democracy uprising in 2011.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Karim Hussein with spreading false news and undermining national interests after a series of posts that implied Mubarak did more to help the poor than the current government. Hussein was arrested Tuesday.

Egypt has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent in recent years, jailing activists, bloggers and others under vague laws that criminalize nearly any criticism of authorities. Hussein's Facebook page, "I am sorry, Mr. President," has more than 3 million followers.

Egypt's military overthrew the country's first elected president, an Islamist who proved divisive, in 2013. Since then authorities have rolled back freedoms won in the 2011 uprising.