Federal authorities are going to court on behalf of a woman they say was illegally fired from her office job in Eden Prairie because she needed crutches to get around the workplace after knee surgery.

Employer Solutions Group, a payroll servicing company, violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act when it fired Shannon Enstad in April 2018, according to a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

The EEOC alleged that the company explained to the 38-year-old woman from Mound that she lost her job “because she was not 100 percent healed” from surgery and the company asserted “without any objective evidence that [she] would be a safety risk if she returned on crutches.”

Enstad, who was an account manager, needed the crutches for a short time after surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament she tore in February 2018. She soon had surgery, was cleared medically to go back to work with no restrictions on April 30, 2018, but was immediately told she was fired, the suit alleges.

The EEOC said it tried reach a settlement with the company on Enstad’s behalf before having to file the suit. A message was left Tuesday with company human resources officer Carissa Huffman seeking a response to the suit, which was filed last week.

“The issue here was so minor,” said Julianne Bowman, district director of the EEOC’s Chicago district office. “This employee needed to use crutches for a short time after returning from short-term disability leave. The employer fired her for it, which was inappropriate, shortsighted and unlawful.”

Greg Gochanour, regional attorney for the EEOC, said that “even relatively short-termed impairments can be recognized as disabilities under the law if they are sufficiently severe, which they were here.”

The EEOC is seeking to have Enstad reinstated as an account manager, and receive back pay and benefits as well as compensation for “emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, and humiliation,” the suit reads.

The agency also wants the company to pay punitive damages for “its malicious and reckless conduct” in firing Enstad.