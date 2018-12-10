Federal authorities have abandoned their discrimination claim against a St. Paul printing and packaging company that they had accused of firing a worker because of his disability.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and Impressions Inc. agreed to dismissal of the lawsuit, which the agency filed in May 2017 in federal court in St. Paul under provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Justin Cadmus, who worked for 10 years as a press helper for Impressions, was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The EEOC had alleged that the diagnosis prompted the firing.

In arguing for dismissal, Impressions said in a court filing that Cadmus, 34, of Hudson, Wis., had received warnings about leaving work early without approval and becoming short-tempered, disruptive, irrational and aggressive toward other employees.

"The case as a whole was without merit, if not blatantly frivolous," said Steve Cerny, an attorney for Impressions.

"What is nothing short of astonishing in this case is the lengths to which the EEOC went to try to manufacture a case where none existed," Cerny added. "The conduct of the EEOC and its attorneys in this lawsuit was inexcusable."

Jean Kamp, an EEOC attorney involved in the case, said that Cerny's contentions "are simply not true." Otherwise, Kamp called the dismissal "a somewhat unusual result" and declined to comment further.

The dismissal agreement, which won approval from U.S. District Judge Susan Nelson, calls for each side to cover their own expenses in connection with the case.