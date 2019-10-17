Ed Widseth is among the greatest players in Gophers football history.

As a 6-foot-2, 220-pound tackle for the Gophers (1934-36), the Gonvick, Minn., native was named an All-American twice.

In each of Widseth's three seasons with the Gophers, they won national championships, while losing just one game in three seasons. In 1936 he was the Gophers captain and was voted the Gophers Most Valuable Player.

He also was a two-year letterwinner for the Gophers baseball team.

After college, he played for the New York Giants in the National Football League for four seasons before an injury cut his career short.

EDWIN WIDSETH

Class: 1963.

Sport: Football.

Teams: Gophers, N.Y. Giants.