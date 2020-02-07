CEDAR CITY, Utah — Kai Edwards had 17 points to lift Northern Colorado to a 68-60 win over Southern Utah on Thursday night.
Bodie Hume had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Colorado (15-7, 8-3 Big Sky Conference). Trent Harris added 12 points. Kur Jockuch had 10 points. Jonah Radebaugh had 10 points and 11 assists.
John Knight III had 18 points for the Thunderbirds (13-9, 6-5). Andre Adams added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jakolby Long had six rebounds.
Both teams face Portland State in their next game. Southern Utah plays host to the Vikings on Saturday, while Northern Colorado heads home for its matchup against Portland State on Monday.
