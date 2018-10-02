WASHINGTON — The Education Department is unveiling a mobile program intended to make it easier for students to apply for federal financial aid.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rolled out the myStudentAid app on Tuesday. She says applicants will now have the necessary tools to apply for loans and grants "in the palm of their hand."

Students and parents have long complained that the standard paper-based application form is long and cumbersome and could deter many from seeking federal aid and thus going to college.

The department said the "engaging and user-friendly" app allows applicants to compare information about schools of their choice and electronically transfer their tax data from their tax returns.

Every year, the Education Department awards about $120 billion in student aid in grants, federal student loans, and work-study programs.