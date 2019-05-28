Edmund Morris, who wrote an acclaimed biography of Theodore Roosevelt but is best known for his life of Ronald Reagan, in which the author inserted himself as a fictional narrator, a device that baffled and angered some historians, died Friday in Danbury, Conn. He was 78.

Morris' "The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt" won a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award in 1980. He followed that with two other well-received books on the 26th president, "Theodore Rex" (2001) and "Colonel Roosevelt" (2010).

But "Dutch: A Memoir of Ronald Reagan" is the work for which he is best known. Published in 1999 to much anticipation (he had been working on it for 14 years), it was told from the viewpoint of a fictional Edmund Morris, who accompanies the future president from his Illinois boyhood, through his Eureka College days, and finally to the White House and beyond.

"I quite understand that readers will have to adjust, at first, to what amounts to a new biographical style," Morris wrote on the website of Random House, his publisher. "But the revelations of this style, which derive directly from Ronald Reagan's own way of looking at his life, are I think rewarding enough to convince them that one of the most interesting characters in recent American history looms here like a colossus."

Some critics found Morris' approach fitting for a president — and former actor — who occasionally confused reality with cinema. In at least two instances, for example, Reagan cited words evoking U.S. military heroism as if the words had come from the Pentagon — when, in fact, they were snippets from Hollywood movies made decades before.

Christopher Lehmann-Haupt, writing in the New York Times, praised "Dutch" as highly readable, with passages that were "exciting and at times, even inspiring."

"Couldn't all this have been accomplished without Morris' narrative abracadabra?" Lehmann-Haupt asked. "Perhaps, but I can think of few conventional political biographies that bring their subjects' pasts so richly alive."

But some historians and commentators were disdainful. Columnist George Will attacked "Dutch" as "dishonorable," and writer Joan Didion accused Morris of resorting to the fictional device to conceal his own inadequacies as a fact-gatherer.

For his part Morris readily agreed with those who said he did not deserve to be called a historian. In an interview on C-SPAN several years ago, he said historians were "a different breed of cat" and that, unlike them, he was not particularly interested in politics and government. Rather, he said, he was interested in "character, narrative, the strangeness of reality."

In researching the book Morris had been allowed to sit in on White House staff meetings, review presidential papers, talk to the president's wife, Nancy, and their children. And he had been promised that there would be no attempts at editorial control, even though the book was an authorized biography.

The prestige that Morris acquired from the Roosevelt biography, plus the promised access to Reagan, were enough to land Morris a $3 million advance from Random House for the Reagan biography. The editors at Random House had to wait as Morris, writing in long hand on yellow-lined paper with green-ink fountain pens, toiled year after year.

The furor over "Dutch" may have hurt the book's sales, which fell off after an initial spurt. Later, in addition to the second and third books on Roosevelt, he wrote biographies of Beethoven (2005) and Thomas Edison (to be published in October).

Morris trained as a concert pianist in his younger years, an ambition he later abandoned. But he remained a skilled pianist. His friend, writer Gay Talese, recalled in an interview Monday that Morris once punctuated a book-reading for his Beethoven biography at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan by playing snatches of the composer's music.

Morris was born in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 27, 1940, to Eric and May Morris, who were South Africans.