To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More From Opinion
Editorial
Spiral stairs, muscle power, photo op: A reminder that the State Capitol is filled with 'good people'
A steep climb becomes one of the 2019 session's most memorable moments.
Gabriel Popkin
Key to your understanding of the biodiversity crisis: The trees near your home
Spectacular predictions about human impact can end up being abstract. Perhaps it's more tangible to consider the fate of the ash, a tree for every place and purpose.
Jennifer Rubin
Democrats, about that rural vote? Show up and listen. Be honest about what you can deliver.
In other words, things that work in general work here. That's the suggestion of Sen. Jon Tester of Montana.
Opinion
Listen: A not-so-special session
In what is becoming more common, legislators and the governor need extra time to finish their business. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune's John Rash and Patricia Lopez.
Editorial
Credibility is at stake for St. Paul school leaders
District officials owe taxpayers an explanation — and solutions — for financial woes.