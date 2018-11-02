Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Scott Stantis on the election
Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here. To see some other syndicated…
Editorial
Two flawed candidates, no endorsement in state AG's race
Star Tribune Editorial Board can't recommend Keith Ellison or Doug Wardlow.
Ramesh Ponnuru
Guess what? It's not that important an election.
Every election matters. But whoever wins this one, little of consequence will change in Washington.
Letters
Readers Write: Minnesota attorney general, Eighth Congressional District, governor, state auditor, secretary of state
The cases for and against Keith Ellison and Doug Wardlow.
Steve Wenzel
Endorsement counterpoint: Jeff Johnson is Minnesota's best bet for governor
Tim Walz isn't the bipartisan bridge-builder the Star Tribune Editorial Board paints him as. Johnson's record is much closer to the people and grass roots.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.