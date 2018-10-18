Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Scott Stantis on Sears
Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here. To see some other syndicated…
Editorial
Latest Trump administration move on drug prices is a small step
More significant changes will be needed to driver down costs.
Ross Douthat
Elizabeth Warren has more Native American DNA than political common sense
She's annoyed tribal groups and believers in affirmative action -- and Trump still has plenty of small fractions to work with.
Letters
Readers Write: The Ellisons' divorce records, 'How I'm voting,' Jamal Khashoggi, Mitch McConnell, Little Free Library creator Todd Bol
Keith Ellison is a good guy; can we handle it?
Charles Lane
An 'Exhausted Majority' retreats to self-censorship
Many Americans hesitate to speak openly about sensitive topics, a study finds. Fear of scorn or harassment from others is a big reason.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.