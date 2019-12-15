To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
U.S. needs federal standards for the election system
With little oversight, three vendors provide more than 80% of voting systems.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Scott Stantis on impeachment
To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here. To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click…
Editorial
Olympics should make clear that those who cheat can't compete
Instead of an outright ban, anti-doping agency gave Russia a slap on the wrist.
Therese Raphael
Boris Johnson's Christmases all arrive at once
None of the three advantages that brought him Britain's election will endure.
Editorial
A Christmastime blow to the hungry poor
Trump administration is cutting food assistance for thousands of people.