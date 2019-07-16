More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Out-of-touch 'Billy Graham rule' resurfaces in Mississippi
Gubernatorial candidate won't let a female reporter interview him alone.
Letters
Readers Write: St. Louis Park and the pledge, Trump's racist tweets, 3M and the environment
Democracy sans circus, please.
Editorial
Turkey's troubling dance with Putin
Ankara's purchase of Russian missile-defense system is a blow to relationship with the U.S.
David Brooks
Trump, Pelosi, 'the Squad' and liberalism forsaken
By which I mean the liberalism of Montaigne, Lincoln, Mill — the kind very much out of style in our tribalistic, revolutionary world.
Sue Abderholden
Another JFK 'moonshot' — a complete mental health system — is underachieved
He laid down the challenge for a complete mental health system about the same time he set us on the path to go to the moon.