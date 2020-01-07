To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Trump leaves allies in a bind on Iran
Strike without a strategy alienates friends of the U.S. while emboldening adversaries.
Letters
Readers Write: The census and voting maps, Trump's Iran threats, carbon emissions, presidential primary reform, the zoo
Reminder: The new census means new voting maps.
Editorial
The high price of inaction on climate change
Events such as the fires in Australia are more common, more devastating.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Lisa Benson on Trump's latest move
To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here. To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click…
Bruce Peterson
We mustn't be naive about evolution
Human nature is something we must overcome, and we can easily turn from working together to "every man for himself."