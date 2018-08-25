Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Minnesota's next governor faces a state health care fiscal cliff
Candidates must explain their positions on expiration of provider tax.
LORI STURDEVANT
Interviewing Gov. Mark Dayton at the Minnesota State Fair, year eight
He's been remarkably consistent about his policy priorities. The basics don't change, he says.
Editorial
Let Mueller finish the job without interference
Manafort, Cohen cases show justice is being served, slowly but surely.
Letters
Readers Write: 'Fewer ministers, heavier burdens,' 'pink wave,' Robert Frost poem and walls, false equivalence
But Christianity is as strong as ever.
Neel Kashkari
There's more to the Hamilton story than the musical
Let's use the hit show's arrival in Minnesota as a chance to learn more about his integral place in our economic history.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.