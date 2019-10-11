To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Readers write: Trump's Minneapolis rally and Native American representation
Trump predicts a "red wave" in Minnesota, but I don't see it.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Joey Weatherford on Joe Biden
To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here. To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click…
Editorial
AG Barr has legitimate concerns about Facebook's encryption plans
But if there's a 'golden key' for good guys here, hackers might find it.
Dave Durenberger and Shirley Erstad
Trash talk? It's just beginning of what ails St. Paul
As mayor plans to honor garbage contracts despite vote, money would be better pointed to housing, potholes and reducing violence.
Jay Richardson
Manure treatment helps farmers manage challenge more efficiently
Wisconsin couple found a system to remove water from waste and reclaim materials.