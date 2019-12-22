To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
Millie Adelsheim and Dan Marshall
Health care costs were the top drag on our small business, and we're at risk again
With the court challenge to the Affordable Care Act, we once again face external uncertainty.
JOHN RASH
Rash Report: Power of conscience, conviction revealed in 'A Hidden Life'
A new film from director Terrence Malick shows how an Austrian man, firm in his faith, forsakes swearing allegiance to Hitler.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Walt Handelsman on Trump waiting for Senate Claus
Editorial
Secret court goes public with rebuke of the FBI
The nation deserves a real debate on this.
Letters
Readers Write: Development in Cedar-Riverside, impeachment and removal, world leaders
Get Cedar-Riverside's input before building a mall there.