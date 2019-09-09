To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Trump's flawed approach to Afghanistan
He blew it by inviting Taliban to Camp David and not including Afghans in a peace deal.
Ramesh Ponnuru
Hey, Democrats: Americans won't pay your carbon taxes
The public has a low tolerance for higher costs. Even those who consider that mind-set shortsighted have to reckon with it.
Aaron Blake
I swear — cursing won't earn votes
Democrats got an inch from Trump's example, and some of them have taken a mile.
Letters
Readers Write: Democrats and marijuana, that Kmart on Nicollet, the term 'elites,' logging in Minnesota
Please, DFL, let's pass on legal marijuana.
Henning Schroeder
An impressionable world and flavors of U.S. diplomacy
My childhood memories from Germany include Richard Nixon's visit 50 years ago. That president chose his words carefully. Times have changed.