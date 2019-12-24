To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Readers Write: Climate change, Second Amendment, Collin Peterson, Gophers sports
My grown-up Christmas list.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Dana Summers on the stock market
To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here. To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click…
Editorial
How facial recognition fails people of color, women
A study shows that troubling flaws in the technology make it unreliable.
John Phelan
We live in the luckiest era in history, and here's why
Enrichment rooted in capitalism has made life better in so many ways, including ones that touch very close to home. It's worth considering if you favor systemic change.
Editorial
A 'mockery' in the Khashoggi case
Saudi court sentences three to prison and five to death as the crown prince enjoys immunity.