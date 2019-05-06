To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
Editorial
Use diplomacy to back Venezuela's Guaido
Multilateral pressure, and not military action, should be used to bring change.
Nadra Widatalla
Let's retire the term 'people of color'
It's meant to be inclusive, but it flattens a varied set of challenges into one.
Sarah Strommen
Lake Calhoun/Bde Maka Ska: Here's the DNR's thinking on the matter
We believed the law gave us the authority to approve a renaming. We believe the ruling overturning our decision creates broad complications for state agency decisions.
Sally Jenkins
Horse racing isn't sport — it's a gussied-up vice
It's people and their money trying to get an upper hand over nature. And that brings us to Saturday's result-altering disqualification.
Steve Sack
Editorial cartoon: Dana Summers on the job market
