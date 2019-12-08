To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
John Kass
An endangered species on college campuses: Free speech
A new film notes the perils of suppressing voices. Some of those urging caution may surprise you.
Editorial
George Zimmerman's unwelcome comeback in Florida
He's suing Trayvon Martin's parents, prosecutors and witnesses.
Letters
Readers Write: Twin Metals mine and the BWCA, a Christmas list for politicians
Minnesota can't even protect its non-wilderness waters.
FROM THE ECONOMIST
There's no good option in Britain's election
For the country's sake, we back a party that won't win.
Opinion Exchange
When the best words had weight: Great moments in political rhetoric
Today it's tweets, but once we were moved by tight phrases built to last.