BURLINGTON, Vt. — The editor of Vermont's largest newspaper has been fired after a series of tweets about a state proposal to add a third gender option to driver licenses.

Gannett, the owner of the Burlington Free Press , says former editor Denis Finley violated the company's social media guidelines.

Finley was criticized after tweeting about the possibility of adding a third gender option on driver's licenses. On Jan. 5, he tweeted : "Awesome! That makes us one step closer to the apocalypse."

In a story published on the newspaper's website Monday evening, the Free Press said Finley had "left the company." Randy Lovely, a USA Today Network vice president, says Finley's tweets failed to adhere to company policies.

The Associated Press sought comment from Finley via Twitter and Facebook but did not immediately get a response.