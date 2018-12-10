Edison High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Monday morning when two parents caused a disturbance at the school and police were called to defuse the situation, the school’s principal said in a voicemail to parents.

Students were kept in their classrooms when police were called to the northeast Minneapolis high school around 10 a.m. Several squad cars were seen outside the school.

Principal Eryn Warne said school resource officers and staff joined outside law enforcement in resolving the situation when two parents caused “a disturbance in our school.” The nature of the disturbance was not disclosed.

“While this was an unfortunate incident, it was isolated and resulted from the poor choices of a few individuals,” Warne said. “We must keep working together to keep our school community safe for all.”

Police have yet to comment on the situation.

The incident comes after a fight involving students occurred last week in the school’s cafeteria.

“We are troubled that these incidents happened on our campus and within our student body. This kind of behavior must stop,” Warne wrote in a letter sent to parents on Friday. “We will continue to work with our school and district teams to restore Edison to a place of peace and learning.”