Jonathan Bunce powered his way across the goal line with 3 minutes, 33 seconds left to play Friday, giving host Edina a 21-14 upset of Class 6A, No. 4 Eden Prairie.

Bunce finished the game with 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The senior scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter to tie the score 14-14. He also scored on a 27-yard run in the second quarter.

The Eagles had two seven-point leads in the first half. Johnny Hartle got the scoring started with a 63-yard run in the first quarter. After the Hornets tied the score, Fred Zach put the Eagles back in front with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:38 left before halftime.

New Prague 26, Rochester Century 20: Parker Johnson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jay Skogerboe with 7.7 seconds left in the game to give the Trojans a victory over the visiting Class 5A, No. 10 Panthers. The Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead. The Trojans got to within two points on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Ryan Schoenbauer with 31 seconds left in the half. Johnson and Schoenbauer also connected earlier in the game, on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Mounds View 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 6: The Class 6A, No. 9 Mustangs recorded eight sacks to defeat the host Class 6A, No. 8 Raiders. Cole Stenstrom ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead at halftime. Preston Thelemann threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Chris Walsh in the fourth quarter for the Raiders.

Simley 17, Hastings 14: Shane Prifrel kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime to give the Class 4A, No. 9 Spartans a victory over the host Raiders. Hope Adebayo scored two touchdowns. Dylan Wagner threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Will Johnson in the fourth quarter to tie the score for the Raiders.

Columbia Heights 28, Spectrum 20: J’Mar Fowler ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hylanders past the host Sting. Fowler scored on an 8-yard run with 3:14 left in the third quarter to give the Hylanders the lead for good. Aaron Severson of Columbia Heights threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Becker with three seconds left in the first half to tie the score at 20-all. Severson and Becker connected for a 35-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Earl Foster led the Sting with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

South St. Paul 29, Hill-Murray 18: The Packers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from the host Pioneers. Quinn Christoffersen ran for three touchdowns for the Packers. The junior running back scored his first two touchdowns in the first half, giving the Packers a 15-0 lead. The Pioneers responded with a pair of touchdown passes from Max Yanz to Rashad McKinley to cut the deficit to three. Mitch Felton ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 8:06 left in the game to give the Packers a 10-point lead. Sawyer Seidl returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to get the Pioneers back to within six. Christoffersen capped the scoring with a 54-yard touchdown run with 5:32 left.

Andover 30, Chisago Lakes 7: Dylan Frost ran for two touchdowns to lead the Huskies past the host Wildcats.

St. Anthony 27, St. Croix Lutheran 0: Jonathan Kieren ran for four touchdowns to lead the visiting Huskies.

Waconia 21, Holy Angels 7: Timothy Stapleton scored two touchdowns to give the visiting Wildcats a victory over the Stars. Teammate Max McEnelly ran for 115 yards and a touchdown.

St. Paul Johnson 55, Minneapolis South 6: Joe Moberg accounted for eight touchdowns to lead the Governors over the visiting Tigers. The junior ran for six touchdowns, returned an interception 65 yards for a score and threw a touchdown pass to Jeremiah Knox.

staff reports