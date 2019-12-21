Edina defeated Elk River for the 14th straight time in the Edina Holiday Classic boys’ hockey tournament with a 4-1 victory Friday at Braemar Arena.

Emmett Wurst and John Devoe scored in the second period to give the Hornets a 2-0 lead. Will Johnson extended the lead to 3-0 in the third period, and Jackson Borst had an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

Zach Michaelis got the Elks on the board in the third period.

In the tournament’s other game, Class 2A, No. 1 Eden Prairie defeated Grand Rapids 4-0. The Eagles pulled away from the Thunderhawks with three goals in a 3:36 span in the middle of the third period. Carter Batchelder scored two goals, Axel Rosenlund made 25 saves and Ben Steeves and John Mittelstadt scored a goal each for the Eagles. Carter Clafton made 21 saves for the Thunderhawks.

Eastview 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2: Senior forward Josh Eernisse scored two goals, including the game-winner in the second period, to lead the Lightning past the visiting Lumberjacks. Cole Ketola got the Lumberjacks on the board 6:48 into the first period. Alex Chesek tied the score at 1-1 for Eastview 1:42 into the second period. Hunter Finnila tied the score at 2-2 36 seconds after Eernisse scored his first goal. Bennett Weestrand made 22 saves and Drew Carroll had two assists for the Lightning. Owen Carlson made 27 saves for the Lumberjacks.

South St. Paul 6, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 3: The Packers scored five goals in the third period to defeat the host Blue Devils. Matt Wincentsen and Jacob Saver scored two goals each, Jayce Schauer and Noah Palodichuk scored one goal each and Brandon Ogren had three assists for the Packers. Ryan Scherf, Tom Nemanich and Brennan Peterson scored in the second period as the Blue Devils took a 3-1 lead into the third. Cole Sitar made 22 saves for the Packers and Sam Berlin had 31 for the Blue Devils.

Girls’ hockey

Mounds View 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0: Abbie Thompson made 63 saves to shut out the host Raiders. The junior stopped 27 shots in the second period and 25 in the third for her third shutout of the season. Lauren Ballinger knocked in a rebound 16 seconds into the third period for the winning goal for the Mustangs.

Mound Westonka 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 2 (OT): Greer Hardacre scored 2:30 into overtime to give the Class 1A, No. 5 Whitehawks the victory over the host Storm Hawks. Chaska/Chanhassen jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Brooke Willier and Katelyn Roberts 22 seconds apart in the first period. The White Hawks cut the deficit in half on a Gretta Pioske goal with 3:34 left in the second period. Sydney Leonard tied the score at 2-2 with 6:35 left in the third period. Mound Westonka’s Fauna Hoganson-Near and Chaska/Chanhassen’s Olivia Rinzel made 25 saves each.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 2: Elyia Johnson made 35 saves to help Champlin Park/Coon Rapids defeat host Anoka/Spring Lake Park. Delaney Johnson and Grace Hannula scored 1:10 apart to give Champlin Park/Coon Rapids a 2-0 lead late in the first period. Maddie Mashuga scored for Anoka/Spring Lake Park with 1:33 left in the first period to cut the deficit in half. Lindsey Albers tied the score at 2-2 3:14 into the second period. Abby Ness scored the winning goal for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids with 33 seconds left in the second period.

Rosemount 4, Rochester Lourdes 3: Joey Edgar scored with 1:59 left in the third period to give the Irish the victory over the visiting Class 1A, No. 3 Eagles. The Eagles got on the board first with a goal by Maggie Hanzel 6:08 into the game. The Irish responded with goals from Koral Hadac, Ashley Tuttle and Savannah Hutchins to take a 3-1 lead in the third period. Lourdes’ Isabelle Heim and Sawyer Fleming scored 3:34 apart to tie the score 3-3. Bridget Heffron made 29 saves for the Irish and Corrine Hanson had 32 for the Eagles.

Boys’ basketball

Totino-Grace 78, Spring Lake Park 73: Taison Chatman scored 23 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 4 Eagles past the host Class 4A, No. 10 Panthers. The Eagles finished the first half on a 14-3 run to take an 11-point lead. The Panthers climbed back into the game and took a 55-54 lead on three-point shot by Jacob Say with 6:04 left in the game. The Eagles went on a 7-1 run over the next 1:15 to pull away. DJ Akpati had 15 points, Tommy Humphries 13 and Carter Weierke 12 for the Eagles. Blake Remme led the Panthers with 37 points.

Tartan 51, Mahtomedi 48: Langston Binns scored 13 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 9 Titans past the host Zephyrs. Dorian Singer scored 12 points for the Titans. Cal Greene led the Zephyrs with 15 points.

Concordia Academy 53, Mayer Lutheran 49 (2OT): Essay Hagos scored 19 points to lead the Beacons past the visiting Crusaders. Aaron Terhaar had 17 points for the Beacons. Teigan Martin scored 29 points to help the Crusaders overcome a seven-point halftime deficit.

Watertown-Mayer 50, Maple Lake 48: The Royals started the second half on a 14-2 run to overcome a 10-point deficit. Will McBee led the Royals with 18 points. Aiden Staloch led the Irish with 16 points and Jackson Berscheid had 15.

Cambridge-Isanti 87, Wayzata 79: Henry Abraham scored 30 points to lead the Bluejackets past the visiting Trojans. Micah Ladd had 27 points, Connor Braaten 15 and Hunter Melander 12 for the Bluejackets. Carter Bjerke led the Trojans with 26 points, Kody Williams had 21 and Josh Gullickson had 14.

Girls’ basketball

Blake 37, St. Agnes 32: The Bears rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Aggies. Cate Moe led the Bears with 19 points, and Brigid Boyd led the Aggies with 20.

Spring Lake Park 59, Totino-Grace 54: The Panthers overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Eagles. Averi Dunbar led the Panthers with 14 points. Leah Dengerud led the Eagles with 17 points.

DeLaSalle 86, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55: The Class 3A, No. 2 Islanders built a big halftime lead and cruised past the visiting Red Knights. Sydney Runsewe led the Islanders with 19 points, and Nurjei Weems had 17. Olivia Olson led the Red Knights with 40 points.

Belle Plaine 56, Sibley East 38: Karen Johnson passed the 1,000-point plateau to lead the Tigers past the host Wolverines. She finished with 28 points. Audrey Parrott led the Wolverines with 12 points.

