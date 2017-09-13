Lou Nanne’s is getting a rebrand.

The Edina steakhouse, the product of local National Hockey League legend Lou Nanne and restaurateur Michael McDermott, is flipping its name while aiming for a more approachable concept.

Tavern23 will still offer the steaks and burgers that were most popular in the restaurant’s former iteration, but an expanded lineup of casual options – including sushi, wood-fired pizzas and wok dishes – will also be available, as will many gluten-free dishes such as pizza, flatbreads and burgers.

“By listening to our customer’s feedback, we learned that while they loved Lou Nanne’s steakhouse, they were looking for a more casual experience with a wide variety of menu offerings for lunch, happy hour and dinner,” McDermott said in part, in a release.

Tavern23, a nod to Nanne’s longtime hockey number, will also feature an expanded bar and lounge area. Lou Nanne’s opened in March of 2016.

McDermott also owns John Randle’s Restaurant – honoring the Minnesota Vikings star – on Nicollet Mall and two Rojo Mexican Grill locations.