Edina senior Megan Phillip, the state's best diver, has committed to the Gophers, choosing them over Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State and Texas, among others.

"It was a pretty tough decision," Phillip said Tuesday. "I'm very excited and relieved."

Phillip, who has won three Class 2A state titles, will join her brother, Ryan, with the Gophers. He is a sophomore diver on the men's team.

"I'm excited to be diving with my brother," she said. "I'm very close with Ryan, and we'll push each other to get better."

Last season Phillip set a record with 17 points in winning her third consecutive state title despite competing with a broken right ankle.

RON HAGGSTROM

Three at U honored

Three Gophers volleyball players earned Big Ten weekly honors after No. 7 Minnesota opened conference play with sweeps of Indiana and then-No. 15 Purdue.

Stephanie Samdy was named the Big Ten's player of the week, CC McGraw defensive player of the week and Bayley McMenimen setter of the week.

McMenimen, a sophomore from Niceville, Fla., started in her first collegiate match against the Boilermakers and had 45 assists and 12 digs.

The Gophers will face Iowa in Iowa City at 6 p.m. Wednesday (BTN).

Etc.

•Junior Olivia Knowles of the Gophers women's hockey team was named the WCHA defenseman of the week. She had two goals as Minnesota beat Colgate 8-1 on Saturday and was a plus-four in the two-game sweep of the Raiders.

•Jesse Polk of Prior Lake and Sammy Schmitz of Farmington carded eight birdies over their final 10 holes on Monday at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater for a 9-under 63 to earn a qualifying spot in the 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship with the lowest score. Angus Flanagan and Tom Longbella, two Gophers, also advanced with a 64.

•Meghan Stasi of Oakland Park, Fla., and Dawn Woodard of Greer, S.C., carded a 3-under 69 on Monday at StoneRidge to qualify for the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship for the sixth straight season.