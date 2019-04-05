Call it a golden opportunity or a cause for concern, the Galleria in Edina is experiencing a spate of retail closures and turnovers it hasn't seen for some time.

It's especially unusual for the Galleria, which is believed to have among the highest sales per square foot in among Twin Cities malls. Its sales are thought to be near $700 per square foot, neck and neck with Mall of America, according to Dick Grones of Cambridge Commercial Realty in Edina.

Creative Kidstuff announced this week that it is closing all six Twin Cities stores, including one in the Galleria. The stores are expected to close by end of June. All items are currently marked down 25 percent.

Last month furniture retailer Z Gallerie, based in Los Angeles, announced that it is shuttering 17 of its 76 stores, including the one in the Galleria. The 7,000 square feet showroom opened only a year ago as part of the expansion that includes Cov restaurant, Soft Surroundings and a relocated Starbucks. All merchandise is currently discounted 50 to 70 percent off. The Galleria location is expected to close this month. All items are currently marked 50 percent off or more.

Only a few weeks earlier, Scheherazade Jewelers closed abruptly after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Scheherazade owner Scott Rudd told bankruptcy attorney Chad Kelsch that "traffic slowed down significantly after the move" from near Crave restaurant to the new wing.

Scandia Down fine linens closed in December and Oh Baby moved to 50th and France after closing in the Galleria in February. Both are locally-owned. Another local store, Gabberts furniture, will exit the center in mid to late 2020. A new Gabberts store, along with a HOM store and a Dock 86, will open in the former HOM location in Bloomington late next year. Gabberts was purchased by brothers Rod and Wayne Johansen, owners of HOM, in 2008.

Another major tenant, Restoration Hardware, will also exit the Galleria this year. A new mansion-like, free-standing store is taking shape on the southwest corner of Southdale's parking lot. It may open as soon as fall 2019, but RH's lease in the Galleria is through the end of the year.

With 51 percent of the Galleria's space devoted to home goods and three major furniture stores exiting, is the Galleria top heavy in home furnishings? While the Galleria's furniture options are deep, Grones doesn't it as a problem. He's confident that the Galleria will fill its holes but it may have to alter its leasing standards. "They may be forced to be more flexible and competitive in the [leasing] rates they want to get," he said. "They may have to loosen standards and hold their noses."

Jim McComb, a Minneapolis-based retail consultant, said the Galleria has never had difficulty finding retail tenants for its vacancies. "There could be some retailers already lining up who've been waiting for the right space," he said. "With Hines as the owner, they have the financial wherewithal to make deals. The Galleria seems to be better at picking off high-end tenants than Mall of America."

"Everyone at the Galleria is sad to see some of our longtime retail tenants and neighbors go, especially when those departures are under less than ideal circumstances," said Wendy Eisenberg, general manager at the Galleria, in a statement. "However, discussions are currently underway with a number of potential new occupants for key Galleria spaces, including both traditional retailers and new unique concepts."

Eisenberg added that the Galleria continues to look for local retailers and restauranteurs for new spaces. In just the last six months, several new stores have opened including Grande Gallery, Peloton high-tech fitness equipment, and a full-service skin care salon called Face Foundry. Johnny Was bohemian fashions for women will take the Tumi space in the fall. Tumi will move to a newly-created space.

Grones said that one complicating factor is what might happen to the U.S. Bank corner at 70th and France in Edina. "There's been talk of redeveloping that corner with a smaller version of the bank, a couple of restaurants and retail options," he said. "That could throw a fly in the ointment of the Galleria's plans."

The Galleria is now hosting the annual spring flower show through Sunday, after reviving the tradition started by Dayton's department store in the 1960s. Bachman's and the Galleria have committed to hosting the flower show through 2021.