Jonathan Bunce rushed for a game-tying, fourth-quarter touchdown and Jackson Fenske hit a go-ahead extra point for Edina in its 20-19 victory over visiting Eastview on Friday in the Class 6A playoffs at Kuhlman Stadium.

Bunce, a running back, pushed past several Eastview defenders on the touchdown. Wide receiver Landon Glenna, who hadn't recorded a catch since Sept. 6, set up the score with a 10-yard fourth-down reception.

"As a third receiver, Coach always tells me to stay ready," he said. "That's what I was."

Edina coach Derrin Lamker called the catch the "play of the game."

Eastview took two first-half leads on the strength of two Quintcy Suggs rushing touchdowns. The Lightning took a 19-13 lead in the third quarter on Connor Wiberg's flea-flicker pass to Angelo Paulicci, whom several Hornets defenders had surrounded.

"Someone was smiling on us on that," Eastview coach Kelly Sherwin said.

Hornets quarterback George Sandven threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Hamza Malim and a 9-yarder to Lucas Flemming.

Eastview (3-6), which missed two extra points, lost six of its final seven games. The Hornets (5-4) have won four consecutive games.

"We knew we had the potential to go deep," Bunce said. "I think it's just that confidence and that physicality, and I think we're going to keep bringing it."

NATE GOTLIEB