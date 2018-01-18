An Edina woman missing for two weeks is dead, according to police, and they are alleging that her fugitive former boyfriend killed her.

An Edina police report states that 25-year-old Joseph S.A. Porter “is alleged to be responsible for the death” of Cristina Prodan, 27, according to a warrant filed in Hennepin County that seeks his return to Minnesota for violating a court order barring him from having contact with Prodan.

On Thursday, police spokeswoman Kaylin Eidsness said the case has now been turned over to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Porter, 25, sits in a Little Rock jail, charged with a felony theft that occurred in Arkansas several days after Prodan was last seen on Jan. 5 and reported missing by her mother that same day. Prodan has yet be located.

The State Police stopped Porter about 4 a.m. on Jan. 10 in Jacksonville, Ark. He was in a car stolen out of New Orleans, and his jail mug shot shows fresh injuries to his face that appear to be burn marks. He was charged Monday with theft ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 and appeared in court Wednesday. Bail was set at $500,000.

In December, Porter was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order after being caught by police inside Prodan’s apartment. She said she let him in because he had been sleeping outside in a recreational vehicle, according to police.

At his sentencing Dec. 28, Judge Jacqueline Regis put Porter on two years’ probation, and ordered him to undergo anger management treatment and abide by the no-contact order.

Eight days later, Prodan was reported missing.

Mom: ‘He warned me he was going to kidnap her.’

In an interview Wednesday with the Star Tribune, Porter’s mother said police came to her door in rural Arkansas and told her that Prodan was dead.

“My worst fears have come true,” Arlie Kathryne said. She said her son has been in trouble with the law throughout his life.

“He warned me he was going to kidnap her, and empty her bank account and her safety deposit box.”

She said Edina police and the FBI have told her very little about Prodan’s death. She did say law enforcement told her they “found a shovel in the back seat of his car when he was pulled over.”

Kathryne said her son physically abused Prodan and caused her to miscarry in December during the first trimester of a pregnancy.

“She lost her baby,” said Kathryne. “That was my granddaughter.”

Kathryne also had a no-contact order taken out on her son, in 2014. As for her relationship with her son and Prodan, Kathryne said, “I don’t like my son ... Cristina called me Mom, [but] the more I cared for her and expressed that to him, the more he made her life hell.”

Prodan’s mother, Livia Prodan, told WCCO-TV late last week that her daughter and Porter met through Facebook and that he moved into her Edina apartment last fall.