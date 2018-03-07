The state’s top football recruit for the Class of 2019 has narrowed his college choices, and the Gophers are one of six finalists.

Edina offensive tackle Quinn Carroll on Wednesday announced via Twitter that Minnesota is among his final six that also includes Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

“I'm truly grateful to every school that has offered me a scholarship, and it's been an honor getting to know every coach who has recruited me,’’ Carroll posted on Twitter. “That said, after much prayer and many conversations with my family, these are the six programs that I will be considering moving forward.’’ The tweet features logos of his six finalists.

Carroll, the son of former Gophers tight end Jay Carroll, is a 6-6, 295-pound junior rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He is the top-ranked player in Minnesota, the No. 10-ranked offensive tackle nationally and the No. 57-ranked overall national recruit. Carroll has more than 30 scholarship offers, including nine from Big Ten schools. He attended Minnesota’s Junior Day on Saturday.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has made Carroll a recruiting priority. Last September during the Gophers’ bye week, Fleck and wide receivers coach Matt Simon, whose recruiting responsibility includes Minnesota, flew by helicopter to Apple Valley to watch Carroll and the Hornets play Eastview. Later that night, Fleck and Simon used the chopper to fly to Lakeville, to watch another Minnesota recruit, four-star offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, play for Lakeville North.