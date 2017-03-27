After four months and a modest discount, Kirby Puckett's former house in Edina has a new owner.

The sale of the 7,978-square-foot house closed on Friday for $1.57 million. Details about its buyer were unavailable Monday.

The custom-built house went on the market in late January for $1.7 million.

It is located on a bit more than one acre on a cul-de-sac in the Indian Hills neighborhood in Edina. The one-owner house, according to the property listing, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a five-car garage. As one would expect, the house had a full array of sports-related amenities, including a sports court, billiard room and swimming pool.

"Home is classic and elegant with high-end finishes and much attention to detail," according to the property listing, which makes no mention of its former owner. "Entry is breathtaking; living and dining room are beautifully designed. Family rooms on main floor and lower level are really fun with theater room, large curved wet bar and billiard room."

Hennepin County property records said the house was owned by the baseball star's former wife, Tonya Puckett. It had a 2016 tax value of $1.5 million with a $23,417 tax bill.

Paula Gulliford and Brian Parker of Edina Realty had the listing. Gulliford said the house had been on the market for 131 days "and has [had] lots of interest as you can imagine."

A celebrity owner or a famous architect doesn't always guarantee the quick sale of a property.

Prince had a hefty portfolio of real estate investments in the Twin Cities metro and when several recently hit the market, most attracted considerable attention and quick sales.

But an extremely rare one-owner house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and built on a large, leafy lot in St. Louis Park has languished on the market for several months and a $100,000 markdown.

The elegant, recently restored Minneapolis Victorian-era house that served as the television home of Mary Tyler Moore has been without a buyer for several years. After hitting the market in June 2012 for $2.9 million, the house has been marked down to $1.7 million. Its listing on Zillow.com said the property has been viewed by more than 106,000 visitors, making it a Zillow superstar. The property last sold in 2007 for $2.8 million.