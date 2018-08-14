An Edina man was identified Tuesday as the wrong-way motorist who collided with another vehicle in Minnetonka and killed the other driver.

Abraham R. Berge, 37, was driving his SUV east on the westbound side of Hwy. 7, roughly a half-mile west of Minnetonka High School, about 10:50 p.m. Friday, when he hit a car head-on being driven by 68-year-old Michael F. Barlow, of Excelsior, police said.

Berge survived his injuries. A motorist in a third vehicle swerved into the ditch and avoided the wreckage, police added. That driver, 36-year-old Katherine Schroeder, of Minnetonka, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Hwy. 7 was closed for several hours after the crash.

Charges have yet to be filed. In the meantime, “Minnetonka police are working closely with the Minnesota State Patrol to determine the cause of the crash, including whether alcohol or drugs were a factor,” a statement from police read.

Messages were left Tuesday with Berge seeking his reaction to the police account of the crash.

Berge’s driving history in Minnesota includes many convictions since 2001, including drunken driving, driving after his license was suspended, careless driving and speeding.