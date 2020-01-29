Authorities on Wednesday identified the driver who died in a crash last fall in Eden Prairie.
Paul D. Kurtzbein, 58, of Edina, crashed his SUV on westbound Hwy. 212 near Prairie Center Drive late in the morning on Oct. 27, when it veered off course and rolled into a ditch, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Kurtzbein was partly thrown from the vehicle and died 15 hours later at HCMC. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol.
