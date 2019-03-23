Living in an amazing rental house for a year convinced homeowners David and Alison Mirelez to take the leap into the remodeling zone.

David, who works for Target Corp., was temporarily transferred from Minneapolis to Canada. For their 15 months there, they rented an upscale home for their family of five. The Toronto-area home had amenities like a high-style gourmet kitchen, which “solidified our ideas on what we wanted and didn’t want if we ever renovated our Edina house,” said Alison.

The couple had bought their Edina home, a spec house, when it was new in 2012. With three children, including a baby, they were attracted by the size (five bedrooms), location and the big suburban lot, on which they added a swimming pool in 2013.

When David was transferred back to the Twin Cities, they were ready to make modifications that the Edina house needed to fit their lifestyle and add functionality for their family. The question was: How far should they go?

After doing some comparison research, it was clear that the escalating values of the neighborhood justified making a serious investment. Plus, it sat on a rare and desirable half-acre wooded lot.

“We decided to go all in and get what we really wanted,” said David, “and enjoy the home for as long as we were here.”

The Mirelezes enlisted Eddie Near, director at Nor-Son Custom Builders, to put on a two-story addition, which houses a gourmet kitchen and lower-level family room, as well as a new sunroom, mudroom and an owners’ bathroom retreat.

The house is among the 59 projects you can tour on the Remodelers Showcase, March 29-31.

Other features include:

A kitchen that cooks

The couple were always bumping into each other in their previous no-frills kitchen. Thanks to the 588-square-foot bump-out on the back of the house, they were able to double the room’s size. They also lightened the color scheme from dark wood tones to light gray with white.

The focal point of the kitchen is a 10-foot-long granite-topped furniture-style island, which the family uses for everyday prep as well as for entertaining.

“We call it the continent,” Alison joked.

With a six-burner Wolf range and split refrigerator and freezer, it’s the ultimate cook’s kitchen, complete with a modern butler’s pantry that stores the microwave, toaster, coffeemaker and shelves of food. The pantry can be closed off by a sliding pocket door.

A sunroom sanctuary

The part of the addition facing the backyard has become a glass-walled sunroom, where the family gathers to watch movies and play games. It’s also a sweet spot for Mom and Dad to hang out in.

Designed to echo the architecture of the original home, the sunroom features a vaulted beam ceiling and a wall clad in reclaimed wood planks. The room is now Alison’s sanctuary. “I love to see the changing seasons and watch falling snow,” she said.

A lower level for fun

By adding 531 square feet, the lower-level walkout has turned into a high-energy entertainment and recreation space, warmed by heated floors. Next to the built-in kitchenette, David added a pub table, where guests can sit for conversation and play board games, instead of lining up at a long bar counter. “It’s a great place to end an evening of socializing with friends,” he said.

There’s also a “concession” window that opens to the swimming pool patio, so David and Alison can easily hand out refreshments to family and friends gathered there. (They got the idea from a home they saw on the Remodelers Showcase a few years ago.) The lower level also has a fitness room, which can be closed off with a sliding pocket door.

Nod to Cape Cod

Alison, who grew up in Connecticut, often vacationed on Cape Cod. That’s where she developed a love for a seaside cottage feel. “Rustic dark beams and reclaimed wood on the walls and ceiling give it a Cape Cod coastal style,” said interior designer Daniel Erie.

But the couple also wanted clean lines, abundant light and cheery interiors in their remodeled home. They got that, too.

Cosmetic enhancements

The old dark walnut floor was replaced with lighter-stained white oak planks. They decided to keep the knotty alder wood trim as a contrast to white wood trim. The living room’s dated orange-yellow brick fireplace surround was refreshed with a gray stain.

Wine composition

The couple, both wine connoisseurs, put in a temperature-controlled wine storage and display system that’s built into a wall and holds about 400 bottles. “It’s like a piece of art,” said Near.

Corral all the stuff

The old mudroom was little more than an entry closet with minimal room for shoes or backpacks. By relocating the powder room, they created space for a more spacious mudroom with built-in storage lockers for each family member. A porcelain tile floor mimics whitewashed wood.

Suite retreat

On the second floor, the cramped and outdated owners’ bathroom got a face-lift, and an additional 92 square feet. It now boasts spa-style features including a heated floor, double sinks, soaking tub and a walk-in tiled shower. The soothing color palette is another nod to Cape Cod.

Project team for Edina remodel

Builder: Nor-Son Custom Builders, nor-sonresidential.com.

Interior designer: Daniel Erie Interior Design, Design Studio @ 50th & France.

Architectural space planning: A. Sadowski Designs, asadowskidesigns.com.