Edina wise guy Rob Worman rolled to yet another victory in Wednesday’s telecast of “Jeopardy,” throwing another pile of money onto what he won in his first five appearances.

The 45-year-old topped his two rivals and added $20,001 to a six-day total of $133,900 ahead of his return Thursday for Day 7.

“The gods of ‘Jeopardy’ were definitely smiling on me,” Worman said soon after his Wednesday appearance was shown on KARE-TV, Channel 11.

Worman has been joined by many of his co-workers at Veritas Technologies in Roseville for daily viewing parties each late weekday afternoon in front of eight large televisions in the cafeteria.

His path to the television stage in Los Angeles began in June, when he took the show’s online test. Next came an in-person interview, a second quiz in Denver and a dry-run version of “Jeopardy.” His appearances were recorded soon after Thanksgiving.

To see whether Worman has a future on “Jeopardy,” tune in to KARE at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.