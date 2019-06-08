Liz Prins had experienced a state championship before, when Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian won Class 1A in her freshman year.

But there's something special about going out on top.

The Flying Dutchmen (20-5) scored a run in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth en route to a 4-1 victory over Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in the Class 1A championship game.

Prins, a senior second baseman and captain, said that this time around the title meant a little bit more. "There's nothing better than going out with a championship," she said. "It feels so great."

The key to the Flying Dutchmen's second state championship in four years was their depth. Every game brought a different hero. On Friday, the role was assumed by shortstop Jazzy Prins, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and pitcher Sierra Van Dyke, who scattered six hits, struck out six and kept the Gators (23-5) off balance.

"It was a different player every game," Liz Prins said. "That's the great thing about this team. It's always someone to pick us up."

JIM PAULSEN