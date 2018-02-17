The Eden Prairie girls' hockey team didn't have its best start against Shakopee on Friday night. So, Sydney Langseth tried something the team picked up from watching Shakopee this season.

With the goaltender leaning one way and Langseth behind the net, the Eagles sophomore darted the other direction for a wraparound goal and a first-period lead.

"She executed that to perfection," Eagles coach Jaime Grossman said. "And pulled us out of a spot where we weren't playing well."

The top-seeded Eagles then found their groove. Langseth scored a pure hat trick before the second intermission in a 3-0 victory over No. 3 seed Shakopee to win the Class 2A, Section 2 title Friday at Braemar Arena in Edina.

Eden Prairie (18-9-1) won its fifth section title in six years.

Langseth added a power-play goal 58 seconds after her first one in the first period, then completed the hat trick with 1:46 left in the second. The team's leading scorer, a Minnesota State Mankato recruit, has 30 goals and 53 points this season.

"We were a little jittery at first, but then after the first goal, it just kind of came to us," Langseth said.

The Sabers (14-11-3) had the early jump in the game, but Eagles senior goaltender and five-year starter Alexa Dobchuk made some spectacular saves off a mix of initial shots and rebounds.

Dobchuk improved to 17-9-1 this season and earned her seventh shutout with 33 saves.

"Every time you get those flurries, every time you have a loose puck, it's like all you're thinking about is your team," Dobchuk said. "It really comes back to the team and … how bad you want to do it for the team."

The Eagles killed four penalties in the second period, including a 5-on-3 stretch for 1:13.

"For our kids to see how she played, that just allowed them to calm down," Grossman said.